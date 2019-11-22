Local hip-hop band’s first song

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Beat One Project, a Hip-Hop band from Shillong, released their first song Spit Fire on October 30. The song can be streamed in Spotify and Youtube.

Spit Fire is produced and recorded by The Midnight Pros Studio (TMP Studio in Shillong) with Yoomiki Thangkhiew as the composer, Duncan Kharmalki on the arrangements and Erick Kharsyiemiong with mixing and mastering.

The song showcases versatility in unique and different styles of hip-hop. Banjop, the rapper, is also be part of the team. The video is directed by Hirak J Sarma.