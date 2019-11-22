Privileges Committee holds meet with officers in Tura  

TURA: With an aim to bring about better coordination between the Elected Representatives and the government officials in serving the people of the region, the Meghalaya Assembly Privileges Committee on Friday held a meeting and also interacted with the district officials of West and South West Garo Hills at the District Auditorium in Tura.

It may be mentioned that this is the first time the Privileges Committee is travelling all over the state to create a rapport with the officers to familiarize them on the need to follow proper procedures with regard to official dealings between the Administration and Members of Parliament and State Legislators.

Initiating the discussion, the Chairman of the Assembly Privileges Committee, Saleng A Sangma said that there has been various misconceptions and misunderstandings between government officers and elected representatives due to lack of awareness about the General Instructions issued by the Cabinet Secretariat with regard to official dealings between the officers and elected representatives. Citing few instances where there has been breach of privileges by certain officers, he said that this meeting is to bridge the gap between the officers and public representatives. Urging the officers to maintain cordial relation with the elected representatives in the larger interest of the people, he also highlighted the powers, privileges and immunities granted to them under the Constitution.

Emphasizing the roles and functions of the committee, Member of the Committee H M Shangpliang stressed on the need for understanding and coordination between public representatives and officers and urged upon the officers to be sensitive to the call of duty so that people down the line does not suffer.

Other members of the Committee including Dr Azad Zaman and Gavin Mylliem also spoke during the meeting. While Dr Zaman informed that the exercise was not to find fault, but that it was a kind of orientation for the officers because without their cooperation it is difficult to serve the people and to take forward developmental works, Gavin Mylliem observed that the Privileges Committee in the past use to be dormant and expressed his gratitude to the Chairman for being proactive to sensitize the officers about the observance of proper procedures.

Others Members of the Committee, Brening Sangma, Dikkanchi D Shira, S Pale, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Ram Singh and Superintendent of Police of West and South West Garo Hills and Heads of all departments were present at the meeting.