UDP chief irked at ‘betrayal’ by P N Syiem

SHILLONG: UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh has slammed the chairman of the KHADC, PN Syiem saying it is unbecoming for a senior leader to betray the alliance.

“We never expected this kind of betrayal,” Lyngdoh said.

Expressing surprise over the moving of No Confidence Motion against the former CEM, Lyngdoh asked that how would the opposition parties form the new EC when they have only 14 MDCs.

“It will only create instability in the council and encourage poaching of the MDCs here and there,” Lyngdoh said even as he added that this was a time when the District Councils in the state should be one and stand united as there are several issues in the state.

When asked if he Administrators Rule is the need of the hour in the KHADC, he said that the Governor and Government would examine the matter.

He also blamed the Congress for the situation in KHADC saying there is no question of Congress’ backdoor involvement in the situation as the mover of the No Confidence motion was the Congress leader in KHADC which shows that Congress is very much involved in the situation.