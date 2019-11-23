MDA opposed to CAB, says Speaker

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and president of the United Democratic Party, Metbah Lyngdoh, has reiterated that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will oppose any bill which is against the will of the people.

His assertion comes as the BJP-led NDA government prepares to bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in the ongoing winter session.

“We are against this bill and we don’t want to encourage or support it”, he said, adding that the central government should take stakeholders into confidence by holding discussions with them before bringing in the bill.

Asked if UDP will break its ties with NEDA and BJP if the bill is passed, he said that the party was with the former only for the purpose of development work.

He also said that the matter pertaining to CAB has been discussed with the chief minister and even Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to visit the state to hold discussions on the bill.