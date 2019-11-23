MLA asks PWD to repair Sohiong-Nongspung road

SHILLONG: Mawphlang MLA SK Sunn has urged the Secretary PWD (Roads and Bridges), P R Marwein to take steps to repair the dilapidated Sohiong- Mawkneng- Nongspung road.

In a letter addressed to the PWD official, Sunn said he had gone to Nongpsung village under Mawphlang constituency to meet the relatives of two families due to the demise of the head of each of the two families- one at Syiemlieh Nongspung and the other at Laitlarem, Nongspung.

“Though it has taken only a few minutes from Mawngap to reach Sohiong village as the road

condition is very good, it however, took more than 85 minutes ‘to reach Nongpung village from Sohiong via Mawkneng”, Sunn said.

According to the legislator, the reason for taking so much time to reach Nongspung from Sohiong is due, to the fact that the road is in such a dilapidated condition.

“While returning, I decided not to take the same route again and came back to Mawngap via Laitmawsiang”, he said.

The legislator said he understood the extreme difficulties the people of the area, especially those from Pyndenlitha, Wahsohlait, Sohpian and Nongspung face.

They have to face hardships while travelling to Shillong for their daily needs inview of the bad condition of the road, he said.

He asked the PWD official whether the department is aware about the dilapidated condition of the road and the extreme difficulties the people of the area have to bear.

He also wanted to know what is the proposal of the department to remove the extreme difficulties being faced by the people.