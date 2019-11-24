Deborah slams BJP over Citizenship Bill

SHILLONG: All India Mahila Congress General Secretary and former state minister Deborah Marak on Saturday said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre cannot impose blanket legislations in a democratic setup like India.

The statement comes as the BJP prepares to reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in parliament despite opposition from Northeastern states.

Marak had recently said that the Congress would continue to oppose the bill as it goes against the interest of the indigenous population of the North East.

She said that India is a diverse nation and a blanket law or legislation cannot be imposed in the entire country. As for the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that NRC would be implemented in the entire country, she said that the Union government must hold consultations with different stakeholders on such important issues.

She also said that the party is awaiting word from the high command on how to proceed on the NRC.