CoMSO urges Governor to approves Residents’ safety Act

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) has petitioned the Governor ,Tathagata Roy requesting him to give assent to the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

In the letter, the CoMSO stated pointed out that the said Ordinance will go a long way towards achieving the aim and objective of the Act for the safety and security of the residents of the State and also for the protection of the demographic structures of the State as a whole, which has been a long and genuine aspirations of the residents of the State.

The CoMSO leaders stated that the State Government has made necessary legal consultation in bringing out the Ordinance to the MRSSA and various stakeholders (CSOs, Political parties, Traditional institutions and others) were also consulted.

The organization also observed that the proposed provision which makes it mandatory for non-residents, who intends to stay beyond 24 hours in the State to furnish information will not affect the free movement of tourists or visitors as can be seen from the statements of the Chief Minister’s office and from the Tourism Department, Meghalaya as well.