Hunting in pack is key: Shastri

Kolkata: If the Indian bowling unit has developed into a lethal and most feared one, it’s precisely because the bowlers have learnt to hunt in a pack, head coach Ravi Shastri said on Sunday.

“The discipline and the hunger to win (is there). They understand how important it is to support one another and bowl as a unit. That’s when you create pressure and that’s when things happen. They know they are arguably the best side in the world,” Shastri said after India’s comprehensive victory at Eden Gardens. “We are bowling as a unit and you feel proud as an Indian sitting outside and seeing men at work in such a professional manner. It has taken time. I think in the last 15 months they played a lot of cricket in foreign territory and that’s how they learnt,” Shastri said. In recent times, India twice travelled to West Indies, winning and 2-0 on both the occasions (October 2018, August 2019) and also triumphed 2-1 on the Australia in December 2018. (PTI)