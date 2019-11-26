BJP will get befitting reply in Maha Assembly floor test: Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday said its alliance with the NCP and the Shiv Sena had the support of 154 MLAs and the BJP will get a “befitting reply” in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said an “illegitimate government” of the BJP and Ajit Pawar was formed. “We requested the Supreme Court that a floor test be ordered immediately so that it is proven that the majority is with the alliance formed for Maharashtra’s development — Congress-Sena-NCP. We showed the affidavits of 154 MLAs that clearly prove that the alliance has the majority,” Surjewala said. He said the combine had the support of 48 NCP MLAs, 56 Sena MLAs, 44 lawmakers of the Congress and some independents. (PTI)