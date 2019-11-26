CoMSO asks Guv to give assent to ordinance

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has requested the Governor, Tathagata Roy, to give assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

In a letter addressed to the governor, the CoMSO pointed out that the ordinance will go a long way towards achieving the aims and objectives of the Act for the safety and security of the residents of the state and also for the protection of its demographic structures as a whole, which has been a long and genuine aspiration of the people.

It said that the state government has held legal consultations on the ordinance with various stakeholders.

The organisation also observed that the proposed provision which makes it mandatory for non-residents, who intend to stay beyond 24 hours in the state to furnish information, will not affect the free movement of tourists or visitors as can be seen from the statements of the chief minister’s office and from the Tourism department.