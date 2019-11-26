‘Dearth of milk production in NGH despite scope’

TURA: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner S C Sadhu on Tuesday lamented that there is dearth of milk production in the district although the region has a huge opportunity for promotion of dairy farming owing to the region’s suitable climatic condition.

The Deputy Commissioner was speaking during the observation of National Milk Day to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of India’s White Revolution at Mendipathar Multi Purpose Cooperative Society Hall.

During the programme Deputy Commissioner, S C Sadhu while highlighting the importance of dairy farming and dairy industry said that the region has huge opportunities for the promotion of dairy farming but rued that there was dearth in its production in the area as compared to other parts of the country.

In order to boost the dairy production Sadhu urged the Self Help Groups, milch farmers to take up dairy farming under scientific method which according to him would generate employment for the job seekers besides promoting dairy production.

DVO, Prodickson Sangma while briefing the gathering spoke on the history of national milk day and said that it was the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) who first mooted the idea of celebrating milk day and since 2014, November 26 is being observed across the country as National Milk Day.

Assistant Director (Dairy), Tura, Silkal Montreal Sangma who was also one among the speakers added that the programme aims to create awareness on benefits of milk and milk products to the masses. He also interpreted a technical session under the topic Awareness on Dairy Cooperative Society and Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme.

Earlier based on the the theme “Drink Milk today and Everyday” essay and drawing competition was also held for the school students and Motivational Award for the progressive dairy farmers were also presented.

In West Garo Hills, the National Milk Day was celebrated at Asanang Multi Facility Centre in which West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh was the Chief Guest. The program was organized by the Department of A H & Veterinary, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Emphasizing on the importance of milk and its nutrients required for the holistic health of everyone especially children and pregnant women, Ram Singh urged people to drink milk everyday in order to keep themselves fit and healthy. Sharing his early morning visit to the farm of the progressive dairy farmer Cristina Marak near Chibragre who has integrated farming comprising of rearing of cows, goats, chicken, turkey, fish, etc, he urged every rural household to practice integrated farming so that we do not need to buy these products from market. He also urged the people to take up dairy farming and help to increase the production of milk in the region since the region is insufficient in production of milk and about 2000 litres of milk come from Shillong and Assam on a daily basis.

During the program, the District Maternal and Child Health Officer, WGH, Dr. I M Sangma presented a power point presentation on Nutrition and importance of milk including the causes and symptoms of calcium deficiency if we do not consume milk in our diet. Further, she also stated that we need to drink milk for healthy teeth, healthy bones, muscle growth, weight loss, reduce stress and other benefits of milk. Meanwhile, Dr Sambhu Aryal, Yoga and Naturopathy Physician, Tura Civil Hospital demonstrated on the importance of Yoga and Nutrition related to our health.

Later, the Chief Guest also distributed Motivational Award which comprises of a Certificate, Memento and cash prize of Rs. 5000/- each to the Progressive Dairy Farmers namely, Rahen N Sangma from Sanchonggre and Cristina Marak.