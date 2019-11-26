Guv nod to CEM’s election

SHILLONG: The Governor, Tathagata Roy, has approved the election of Independent MDC Latiplang Kharkongor as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

A formal letter was sent from the Governor’s Secretariat on Monday to the deputy commissioner, East Khasi Hills in this regard.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Kharkongor said the United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition members will sit for a meeting to discuss the list of executive members.

With the previous Executive Committee imposing a blanket ban on plastic and also coming out with stringent rules on illegal trading and hawking, Kharkongor said that these will be followed up.

Asked as to how he will deal with rampant corruption in the KHADC which has surfaced over the years especially relating to Council assets, the newly elected CEM said, “Inquiry will be done”.

On the other hand, he supported KHADC Chairman PN Syiem and was surprised that he was expelled from the NPP.