PM Modi remembers victims of 26/11 attacks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on the 11th anniversary of the assault.

Addressing members of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day, he said that while November 26 is a happy occasion as India celebrates Constitution Day, it is also a reminder of the Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008.

“I pay tributes to those killed in the Mumbai terror attacks,” he said.

At least 166 people, including foreigners, were killed when 10 Pakistani terrorists of the LeT attacked five major sites in Mumbai, in the worst ever terror attack in India.

IANS