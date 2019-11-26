Syiem fumes over expulsion

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chairman PN Syiem has taken exception to his expulsion from the National People’s Party (NPP) as no show-cause notice was issued to him and asserted that it was a hasty decision.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, a day after his expulsion, a visibly annoyed Syiem said, “The expulsion was without showcase notice, without waiting for any reply and without waiting for the report of the Shillong city members who came to meet me to discuss the matter… I suddenly received the news that I was expelled. It was hasty.”

Syiem was expelled as he had used his casting vote in favour of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition Congress in the KHADC after a tie.

The MDC from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah said that he was expelled because he had adhered to the Assam Meghalaya Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951.

He argued that he was expelled from the party after the governor did not accept the government’s recommendation of Administrator’s rule (AR) in the KHADC and not for voting for the Opposition.

Syiem said, “I was the only one who was expelled. I was expelled because I followed the rules. We are not against the party, we are not against the leaders, but we are against the system and style of functioning of the EC. Is that an anti-party activity? I am not here for the interest of anybody or any party, but for the interest of the people.”

He was unhappy that the government recommended Administrator’s rule in the district council to the governor.

Observing that the executive committee was removed as per the rules, he questioned the ground on which administrator’s rule was recommended.

He said the governor based his arguments on Rules and hence could not accept the recommendation of administrator’s rule. “It was rejected as there is no administrative crisis, no constitutional crisis, no Sixth Schedule crisis and no rule crisis and the election went on. I adhered to the rules”, he said.

Showing a formal letter from the governor’s secretariat and with a smile, he said that the governor has approved the election of CEM Latiplang Kharkongor.

“It means we have to stick to rules. The chairman is guided by the rule of law and not by sentiments. Now that it is approved, it means that Latiplang is recognised as CEM and it is up to the government to implement the directive of the governor”, he said.

He argued that there was no defect in the election of the CEM and the rules were strictly followed unlike in the past when the KHADC had gone by tradition, emotion, and political influence.

More to join UDF

Syiem hinted that some MDCs have showed interest in switching allegiance and join the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The UDF comprises of Congress, NPP and an Independent. “The UDF has 15 MDCs and we are one. There will be others who will join us and we are on good terms with them”, he said.

Asked, he said that three MDCs are likely to join.