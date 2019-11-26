Tawang to host NEYF, 2019

GUWAHATI: The tourists’ paradise in picturesque Tawang on India-China border will host the 7th edition of North East Youth Festival (NEYF), 2019.

Around 1800 youths from the eight states of the Northeast India will be participating and competing in various events like folk song, folk dance, war of bands, instrumental performance, beat box battle, rap song, stand-up comedy, photography, cook off Master-chef style, graffiti & street art etc.

Besides these competitions there will be rock climbing by the mountaineers, trekking, treasure hunt, and cycling. There will also be a workshop-cum-training on positive use of Social media by experts.

The beauty pageants of Northeast will be participating in home grown fashion show (Northeast ethnic dress) and besides renowned artistes and singers from the Northeast India, a few famous Bollywood artistes are also expected to be part of this event.

A preliminary coordination meeting for organising 7th edition of North east Youth Festival (NEYF), 2019 at Tawang was convened at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Tawang, Lobsang Tsering, on November 25. The meeting was attended by Tsetan Chombay, President YUVA Arunachal all the HODs of Tawang representatives from army, public leaders and student leaders.

The DC Tawang sought cooperation from all for the successful conduct of the same, and briefly read out the minutes of meeting held recently in state guest house Itanagar regarding NEYF 2019 at Tawang.

Coordinator for 7th NEYF 2019 at Tawang, Tsetan Chombay said that the decision to conduct this event in Tawang has come from Government and It is an opportunity for us to organize such a mega event, which has greater magnitude than any other festivals.