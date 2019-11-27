No win for India at Intl Emmys

There was substantial hype a while back when Indian OTT fare such as Lust Stories and Sacred Games garnered several nominations at the 2019 International Emmy Awards, but none of it has managed to translate into awards.

The only India connect at the gala this year is that McMafia, a show that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has won Best Drama Series award.

Categories that had Indian presence as nominees included Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, Best Drama, Best Documentary, Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, bagged nomination in the Best Drama category, and the Netflix anthology Lust Stories was nominated under the Best Miniseries category.

Actress Radhika Apte was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Lust Stories, and Sunidhi Chauhan’s The Remix was competing in the non-scripted entertainment category with nominees from Argentina, Belgium and the UK.

Radhika lost out to Hungarian actress Marina Gera for her performance in Orok Tel.

McMafia trumped Sacred Games, while Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s anthology Lust Stories lost out to Australia’s Safe Harbour.

Nawazuddin, who features as Mumbai-based gangster Dilly Mahmood in McMafia, was delighted with the win.

“It’s a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in New York with one of my favourite Director James Watkins for our work McMafia,” he posted on Instagram.

Reality show The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night emerged victorious in the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment category. In the documentary segment, Witness: India’s Forbidden Love lost out to Bellingcat – Truth In A Post-Truth World.

There might have been no win for India, but Indian stars added glamour to the 47th edition of the award, which was held on November 25 in New York.

Radhika, Nawazuddin, Anurag Kashyap, Kubbra Sait, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Ronnie Screwvala, Dibakar Banerjee and Vikramaditya Motwane were spotted making most of the moment, and enjoying their time at the gala.(IANS)