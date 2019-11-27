Pyngrope clan grand dorbar on January 28 at Mawblang

SHILLONG: The central executive committee of the Pyngrope clan informed that first grand dorbar of Pyngrope clan will be held at Mawblang, East Khasi Hills District on January 28, 2020 at 11 am.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, assistant secretary, Bandonbok Pyngrope has requested members of the Pyngrope clan from Khasi and Jaintia Hills to attend the meeting at Mawblang.

Asked, he said the origin of Pyngrope clan is from Mawblang. Elaborating on this, president of the clan, H. Pyngrope said that three Monoliths were erected by the ancestors of Pyngrope clan still stands till this day.

Bandonbok said the purpose of calling the dorbar is to unite the Pyngrope clan. “These are challenging times and we need to be united”, he said.

He informed that the Pyngrope clans are found in Mawphlang, Tynring, Rapleng, Pynursla and some parts of Ummulong. They Pyngrope clan members have started to mobilize and hence the clan leaders are aware of the presence of clan members throughout Khasi and Jaintia Hills.