JAC supporting land to BSF condemns public hearing

NONGPOH: The local people and the village leaders of several villages supporting the proposal to handover land to the Border Security Force (BSF) under the banner of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has strongly condemned the public hearing organized by Bur Khongtyngkut and Marcus Lapasam at Umtyrnga village on November 26 while terming the public hearing as illegal as the only competent authority to conduct such meeting is the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi.

President of the JAC, Monu Arengh along with village leaders of Pilangku-A, Pilangku-B, Chibra, Jolsyiem, Maiong, Iongkhuli, Gambalbari-A, Gambalbari-B, Barapathar, Lamati and Jyrmang village after an emergency meeting held at the office of the Syiem of Raid Marwet, Baridua said that the local people and village leaders of several villages in the border area supported and welcomed the proposal to hand over land to the BSF while condemning Bur Khongtyngkut and Marcus Lapasam for misleading the people of Umtyrnga by using name of other villages without the knowledge of the headmen and the village durbars to oppose the proposal.

Arengh also denied the allegations of Bur Khongtyngkut and Marcus Lapasam that lands belonging to the people of Umtyrnga village were included in the draft map of the proposed to be hand over to the BSF, while stating that anyone who wants to know the truth should come and visit the spot and not Umtyrnga village.

He also informed that the JAC was formed six months back with the intention to look after the welfare of the people of these border villages with Assam, as these villages were neglected and deprive of any developmental schemes from the government and that they are ready to welcome the proposal to handover land to the BSF for the development of these areas like school, hospital, road connectivity and other aspects of development.

Arengh also lambasted the local legislator of Jirang constituency, Sosthenes Sohtun for his biased approach during the unofficial public hearing held at Umtyrnga, by favoring only the Khasi community and not taking into account the people of Karbi, Garo and Marwet who were also part and parcel of the area.

Meanwhile, Arengh urged the local legislator of Jirang to come and verify the location of the proposed land by himself to get a clear picture of whether agricultural lands were affected or not and not just to blindly favour or support those who are against this proposal without knowing the truth.