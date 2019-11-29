Woman abusing minor girl in judicial custody

SHILLONG: Chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Meena Kharkongor said that she will pull up the concerned person for abusing a 12-year-old minor girl which was doing the rounds in social media.

Police sources say that Doreen Lyngdoh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case and is currently in judicial custody.

It may be mentioned that since November 25, a picture of the minor girl was circulated showing bruises on the little girl’s face which are tell-tale signs of a major physical abuse meted out to a minor. Lyngdoh was arrested following the complaint filed by the parents who were accompanied by members of Khasi Students’ Union South West Khasi Hills, at Mawlai Police Station.