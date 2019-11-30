Bethany Hospital Outreach, Nongpoh won silver award in the SKOCH Governance Awards 2019 for the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) under Ayushman Bharat.

The hospital management said that they are trying to uplift rural health care by bridging the gap between health centres and rural populace by taking advantage of the information technology at hand.

The HMIS has been conceptualised by Bethany Hospital Outreach and Ctech Solution, a city-based IT firm.