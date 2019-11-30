Illicit liquor seized, 2 held in Goalpara

GUWAHATI: Officials of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption and a team from the excise intelligence bureau here seized several cartons of illicit Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) during a joint raid conducted at Khargoja in Goalpara district on Friday night.

The items comprising 162 cartons of IMFL liquor, 163 cartons of beer, 2980 fake labels and two fake seals were recovered from a house while two residents, Nipul Rabha and Rajesh Kumar Rabha, have been arrested,” an official statement issued here said on Saturday.

The illegal liquor, meant for sale and consumption in Arunachal Pradesh, has been handed over to inspector of excise, Goalpara.