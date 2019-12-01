NESO wants ILP

SHILLONG: The North East Students Organisation (NESO), while opposing the CAB, wanted ILP to be implanted in the region.

The NESO met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss the issues related to CAB.

In a letter addressed to the union home minister, the NESO demanded that instead of imposing CAB, the Centre should rather implement ILP in all the states of the North East.

Other demands of the NESO are to exempt the region from the purview of Indo- Nepal treaty of Friendship 1950, implementation of NRC to all the NE states with a base year which might differ depending upon the unique history of each state, constitutional safeguards with rights over land and natural resources among others. In the meeting, NESO questioned as to why the All Manipur Students’ Union and other stake holders of Manipur were not invited which NESO felt as a gross injustice to the indigenous people of Manipur.

Population growth

According to NESO, the Centre has to take into account the abnormal decadal population growth of 27.8% in Meghalaya according to the 2011 census and the abnormal rise can be attributed to the unabated influx of people from Bangladesh.

“The CAB will only add to the influx problem and ultimately the indigenous populace will become minorities in their own land”, the NESO said.