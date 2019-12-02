Deputy Speaker approves DP&DC Draft Annual Plan 2020-2021 in NGH  

TURA: The District Planning & Development Council (DP&DC), North Garo Hills district convened a meeting with the Heads of all Line departments for the approval of Draft Annual Plan 2020-2021 at the Circuit House Resubelpara on Monday.

Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira who is also the MLA and Chairman of DPDC in the presence of other three Legislators of North Garo Hills district, Marthon Sangma, Rupert Momin and Pongseng Marak besides senior officials of District Administration, after thorough revision and modification of the proposals submitted by the development departments approved the Draft Annual Plan 2020-2021. The Chairman informed that the approved Draft Annual Plan would be forwarded to the State Government for necessary recommendation.

While briefing the assembly of government officials in his opening remark, Shira said that he expected the officials to prepare their proposals in line with the topographical condition of the area so that the proposals may be feasible for effective implementation and that the development is reached to the masses.

He also encouraged the officials to communicate to the legislators regarding any difficulties face by them during the preparation or implementation of plan, projects.