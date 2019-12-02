HNLC ready for unconditional talks

SHILLLONG: The banned HNLC has once again offered unconditional talks with both the state and the central governments.

In a statement issued to the media on Sunday, HNLC general secretary cum publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw said that right from 2004, the outfit has been expressing its willingness to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream but nothing has materialised except the disbandment of the ANVC.

The Centre recently re-imposed the ban on HNLC.

The once-dreaded outfit said it should be given a chance and a platform to voice its concerns.

“Our objective of achieving peace is about resolving our conflict without violence. We are ready for peace talks within the ambit of the Constitution of India or outside the Constitution as per requirements. Our idea is to regain the respect and recognition as a nation”, the HNLC said.

According to HNLC, time and again it had sent communiqué to media expressing its willingness to come to the negotiating table.

“Till date, there had been no development at all either from the state government or from the Centre. This clearly shows that either they do not want peace or they want us to be peaceful”, the HNLC said.

The outfit said this attitude of the government had sent a negative response to the council. “The main problem we face in our region is not law and order but a political one. Our demands are very legitimate in nature. Our objective is to end this battle, at this point of time, we believe that we can achieve whatever we want and that can only be possible through peaceful means. We also believe in the wisdom of listening, the power of participation and the strength of informed dialogue to build an understanding and trust between the government of Meghalaya and the government of India”, the HNLC said.

The group said besides the council, the Centre and the state should keep aside their prejudices and biases, to be able to find a common ground for peace to flourish.

“At this point of time, we express our faith in the government and we do believe that we could strengthen our relations after getting positive response from the governments. We have realised that we need to give back to our society. We are hoping for a positive outcome from the government which would enable us to build bridges”, the HNLC said.

The organisation also said that the central command of the council believes that simply surrendering will be a big blow to the principles, aims and objectives that they had firmly stood upon.

“We are now looking forward to give up our armed struggle and concentrate on political dialogue. But again it depends upon the governments whether they take it seriously or implement it with their honest efforts. If at all this wouldn’t materialise, we don’t mind continuing our struggle because we neither lack manpower nor money power or firepower”, it said.

The HNLC said if it has the willingness to come forward to the negotiating table, it also has the dedication to further strengthen the armed movement, without even hesitating to press the trigger.

“This is the era of sophisticated weapons and we do not lack in this field either. Now the ball is in the government’s court to further the peace initiatives. We hope for either a positive outcome or a negative comeback”, the HNLC added.