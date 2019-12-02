Intensified Mission Indradanush launched at Tura, PMVVY in SGH  

TURA: The weeklong Intensified Mission Indradanush Programme 2.0 and Matru Vandana Saptah under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) were launched in the district today at Rongramgre village near Tura.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, the District Medical and Health Officer, Tura Dr. M R Sangma informed that the main objective of the programme is to ensure reaching the unreached with all the available vaccines and thereby accelerating the full immunization and complete immunization coverage of children and pregnant women of the State.

He further, highlighted the importance of vaccination especially for children which can prevent them from various diseases at a later stage and also urged all the parents to take it as a responsibility and avail the opportunities provided by the government for their own benefit and their children as well.

While delivering her keynote address, DM&CHO, Tura, Dr. I M Sangma explained in detail about the importance of vaccination and said that there are certain diseases like Tuberculosis, Tetanus, Polio, Diptheria, Measles, etc which cannot be cured and can be prevented through vaccination only and hence, vaccination is essential for children. She also spoke about the misconceptions of the people especially in rural areas about this vaccine and urged everyone to do away with these misconceptions and avail these schemes without fear.

Sangma also informed about the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) which is a maternity benefit program run by the Government of India. It is a conditional cash transfer scheme for pregnant and lactating women of 19 years of age or above for the first live birth. It provides a cash maternity benefit Rs. 5000/- in three instalments, ie., Rs. 1000/- on registration, Rs. 2000/- on first Check-up, Rs. 2000/- on first cycle of immunization and birth registration of the child and around 700/- on delivery in a Government Hospital, she added.

In South Garo Hills the Matru Vandana Saptah under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) was launched at the district level by Deputy Commissioner H B Marak at Zion Hall, Baghmara Civil Hospital.

While launching the programme Marak informed the gathering that some of the centrally sponsored schemes were not able to be utilized properly due to poor bank coverage and said that the problem would be sorted out. He also urged the gathering to try their level best in reaching out to the beneficiaries and help them to get the benefits of the scheme.

Earlier, Dr Jacob Broney Marak Member Secretary PMMVY South Garo Hills District informed the gathering that the Scheme is basically meant to provide financial support to all the lactating and pregnant mothers of Rs.5000+700 in three installments. He also stated that the District level best performing awards will be given to all the PHC’s and ASHA workers of the District and urged upon them to reached and cover as many eligible beneficiaries as possible. He also asked them to hold week long activities like enrollment drive, organizing Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day for pregnant and lactating mothers.