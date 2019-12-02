Pressure groups disappointed

Doubts over efficacy of CAB exemption in NE

SHILLONG: The organisations from the state are dissatisfied with the discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) held on Saturday with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi where they reiterated their opposition to CAB.

When contacted on Sunday, president of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Lambok Marngar said the talks were not fruitful and the intention of the Centre to not apply the CAB in ILP and Sixth Schedule areas is an attempt to divide and rule the Northeastern states.

“Talks were not fruitful because our stand is ‘no to CAB’ and apparently after listening to the discussions, they are still determined to go ahead. If it will not apply in ILP states and states that have the Sixth Schedule, then how much will the system protect? The exemption is a tactic to divide and rule”, he said.

He informed that other organisations affiliated to North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) have not yet met Shah and they will sit for an emergency meeting with NESO after the meeting with Shah.

President of Hynniewtrep Youth Council Robert Kharjahrin said that they placed their opinion regarding their opposition to CAB but Shah said that exemptions will be made for ILP and Sixth Schedule states.

However, Kharjahrin said that they informed the Union Home minister that there are non-scheduled areas in the state as well and hence they opposed the implementation of CAB in entire Meghalaya.

“There were suggestions to exempt NE but we are not accepting it. We are not happy with the exemption of CAB. The minimum is to allow exemption for North East but overall, we demand that CAB should not be passed”, Kharjahrin said.

He informed that they will be having a meeting with other organisations such as North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) to discuss the matter.