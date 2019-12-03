Cong attacks Centre over Railways ‘sell out’, budget cuts

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Tuesday trained its guns on the government over the state of the economy and its disinvestment plans with two top leaders joining in.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to lash out at the alleged privatisation of Indian Railways.

She said: “Indian Railway is the lifeline of the country. Now, the BJP government has put the Indian Railways in its worst condition. After a few days, like other government undertakings, the BJP government will start selling railways.” She went on to add, “BJPs talent is not in making but in selling.”

On the other hand, the party’s media head Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the centre for cuts in the budgetary allotments.

Citing a new report, Surjewala claimed: “Duping of India’s Farmers, Food Procurement, Youth & Sports & Minorities by ‘Budget Cuts’ in by BJP Govt stands exposed! Agriculture allocation slashed to 72% , Food & Public Distribution to 61%, Minority Affairs slashed to 76%, Youth & Sports slashed to 86%.”

Just a day before, Priyanka Gandhi had raised the issue of rising tariffs on phone calls and internet as announced by telecom companies.