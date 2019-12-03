Conrad Sangma inaugurates MATI

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the permanent campus of the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI) at Mawdiandiang, Shillong.

During his inaugural address the Chief Minister lauded the efforts of all the government officials and employees both past and present, who have been instrumental in building and nurturing the institute from its humble beginnings to its current status.

Reminding everyone of the responsibility towards the progress and development of the State, the Chief Minister hoped that with better infrastructure and facilities MATI would be able to fulfill its objective of capacity building of government employees to serve the people of the State more efficiently.

‘We are here to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We are all working to take our State and our people towards the path of progress. This institute will allow our officials and other stakeholders to really understand on how they could improve themselves’, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that one of the challenges in governance was the delivery of policies and programmes of the government to the grassroot level and urged the institute, through its structured programmes and processes to conceptualise mechanisms to ensure the efficacy and improvement of the overall delivery system of government schemes and programmes.

During his address Chief Secreatry i/c H. Marwein termed the new campus of MATI as one of the new landmarks of Shillong and said that the institute could act as an incubation centre for innovative ideas.