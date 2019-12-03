Over 100 KHADC trade dept files go missing

Rs 10 cr withdrawn after UDP-led EC collapsed

SHILLONG: Shortly after taking over as the CEM of KHADC, Latiplang Kharkongor has alleged that over hundred files of the Trade department have gone missing.

Expressing shock at the findings, Kharkongor said the ‘missing’ files were the applications for fresh and renewal of licenses issued by the Trade department in the previous executive committee led by United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is a UDP-led coalition.

The department was held for a brief period by former Executive Member (EM) in-charge of Trade Paul Lyngdoh.

“I was shocked to find that hundreds of trading license files was missing which were for applications for fresh and renewal of trading licenses. We will find out as to where these files are,” he told reporters on Monday.

When asked as to whether he will file an FIR, Kharkongor said that he will take up the matter with the Council first and find out more from the Superintendent of Trade and Licensing officer over the missing files.

The KHADC Chairman, PN Syiem, said the officers of the department will be called over the matter before taking other steps.

The KHADC CEM has also alleged that Rs 10 crore was withdrawn in the name of ‘mobilisation fees’ from the fund meant for Council assets by the previous EC led by the UDA on the day when the EC collapsed.

He said the previous EC indulged in corrupt activities as the mobilisation fees were meant to undertake project work from the assets fund. The UDA had allocated Rs 13 crore for the Council assets from the Rs 52 crore sanctioned by the Centre.

“The money was withdrawn on November 20 after the EC led by KHADC CEM Teinwell Dkhar collapsed”, Kharkongor said.

He questioned the hasty decision of the previous EC to withdraw the money following the collapse of the EC.

He informed that the projects undertaken by the Council are Kalong bridge, roads and some activities in Sohra.

He said, “On the part of the EC, we will seek a report on the matter and will see the results”.

The KHADC chairman expressed shock over the corrupt deeds and added that there was misuse of the Council funds.