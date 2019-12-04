Man detained for stopping Rajnath’s convoy

New Delhi: In a security breach on Tuesday afternoon, a man tried to stop the cavalade of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the high security area near Parliament. According to a statement issued by District Commissioner of Police (DCP), Eish Singhal, a 35-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unstable, lay down on the road near Parliament on Tuesday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy was approaching. The man has been identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. The police detained the man and took him to the Parliament Street Police Station. The police said that Das wanted to get his name changed in the Aadhaar card. Investigations are still on, police said. (IANS)