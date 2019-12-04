Residents want mobile tower to be made operational

TURA: The residents of Chibongga Village and its surrounding areas in North Garo Hills have written to the Divisional Manager of BSNL in Tura to look into the matter of making functional the recently erected mobile tower in the area.

In their letter, the residents informed that a plot of land in the village was given by the village development committee on license basis to ATC India Tower Corporation Pvt Ltd to construct a mobile tower in 2016, which has also been completed in the same year. However, the residents added that none of the mobile phone service providers came forward to operate the cellular network from the said BTS tower.

Chibongga village lies in the border with Assam and is rich in agricultural and horticultural produces. According to the residents, the area is also prone to law and order situations due to its close proximity to the state of Assam and the absence of internet and mobile phone services has been posing a serious challenge for law enforcing agencies during times of emergency. In view of this, the residents requested the concerned authority to intervene and urge the ATC India Tower Corporation Pvt Ltd to start the cellular services as early as possible.