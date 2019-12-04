‘Rs 10 crore withdrawn as per procedure’

SHILLONG: The MDC of Sohra and former executive member (EM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Titosstarwell Chyne, has refuted allegations that the executive committee of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had withdrawn the Rs 10-crore mobilisation fund.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after a meeting of the UDA, he said that the UDA has demanded an explanation from chairman of the council, PN Syiem, and chief executive member, Latiplang Kharkongor, within one week and threatened to file a defamation case against them.

He said that he sent the approval to release the mobilisation bill and it was done as per laid down procedures.

Meanwhile, the former chief executive member of the council, Teinwell Dkhar, said that Syiem should have taken adopted neutral role and not interfered in the functioning of the executive committee or acted like a CEM.

He asserted that till date, neither the new CEM nor the EC members have been notified and that the chairman should have looked after the affairs of the legislative wing.

They MDCs of UDA also pointed at the Professional Tax scam that had shaken the council when Syiem was CEM.

NPP MDC Pyniaid Syiem said that the chairman had never introduced any bill for the interest of the people, but instead took a keen interest in the Trade and Finance department.