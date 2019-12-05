Crowborough to be ready by Sept 2020: Shullai

SHILLONG: The severely-delayed Crowborough Hotel project is likely to be completed by September, 2020.

Informing this here on Wednesday, Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Chairman, Sanbor Shullai said that the firm engaged with the construction work will hand over the hotel to the government in September next year.

“Once operational, the said hotel will become a valuable asset of the government. It will also be one of the best hotels in the state,” Sanbor said after submitting a report to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on the activities taken up by the MTDC in the past two-and-half years.

According to him, the lessee has entered into an agreement with Aura Hotels and Resorts Private Limited who have been granted a loan of Rs 45 crore by the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for completion of the project.

“The project has shown good progress. On operation, the MTDC will receive lease rental of over Rs 1.73 crore per annum,” Shullai said.

According to him, the major work components have already been completed and only minor works including construction of the parking lot inside the hotel premises are left. The parking lot will be completed once no objection certificate (NOC) is issued by the Public Works Department.

Crowborough Hotel has partnered with France-based Accor Hotels and Novotel, the internationally acclaimed brand from Accor Group for managing the operational end of the business.

The hotel will consist of nine floors with 8 economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, 5 suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop.