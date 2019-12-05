Mominin rules out special GHADC session

SHILLONG: NPP leader and Shyamnagar MDC, S G Esmatur Mominin on Thursday said that there was no question of calling a special session in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) as asked by the Opposition Congress.

Mominin on Thursday said that Opposition was trying for a special session in GHADC but the rule says, “At least two third of the total members of the House should ask for it. As the opposition does not have that much number and so the question of special session does not arise,” he said.

Stating that the NPP-led EC will have to prove its majority in the next session of the House, Mominin exuded confidence that NPP-led EC would continue its full term in the House.

“There was some misunderstanding between some MDCs and we are going to resolve the matter very soon as party president is taking interest in the matter and our CEM is also in touch with the MDCs who went against the EC,” Mominin said.

On being asked about the claims of BJP to lead the EC in the council, he said that the BJP would not be able to form the EC because of the ideological differences of the BJP and the Congress.

The NPP MDC also blamed the Congress for masterminding the entre instability episode in GHADC.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy told a delegation of GHADC MDCs that he would go by the rules regarding the demand for reconvening the session to take up no-confidence motion.

It may be mentioned that the NPP-led coalition has sought a week’s time to file an affidavit in the High Court of Meghalaya in response to the petition of the Congress-led alliance to continue with the session in GHADC to take up the no-confidence motion.

The petition filed by MDC Stevie Marak was heard by the High Court on Monday and the next hearing will be held on December 11.