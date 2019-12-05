NPP Assam resolves to oppose CAB tooth and nail

GUWAHATI: The Assam state unit of National People’s Party (NPP) has expressed concern against the Centre’s move to table the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, asserting that the party will go all out against the contentious legislation till it is scrapped.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, NPP Assam state unit president, Dilip Kumar Borah informed that the state executive meeting on Tuesday held threadbare discussions on the Centre’s bid to bring the proposed legislation for a second time in Parliament and resolved not to allow the Bill to be implemented in Assam and the Northeast.

“The state executive meeting adopted a resolution to go all out to oppose CAB till it is scrapped. The party decided to fully support the ongoing mass protests against CAB in Assam and Northeast and expressed its commitment to be with the people,” Borah said.

He also informed that the state unit would offer full support to the unanimous resolutions (against CAB) adopted in the party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi recently.

NPP national president, Conrad K Sangma, had presided over the national executive meeting at the national capital on November 30, 2019.

“The state executive meeting expressed satisfaction at the firm stand of the party’s central committee leaders against CAB and appealed to the Union government to scrap the Bill at the earliest,” Borah said.

The NPP Assam state president further informed that the national executive meeting had raised concerns that if CAB was implemented then the entire demography of Assam and the Northeast would be changed.

Sources informed The Shillong Times here that the Assam state unit of NPP would stage a sit-in dharna at Dispur Last Gate on Friday in protest against CAB.

“Discussions are on with the party’s central committee and the state unit would abide by its directions in regard to the next course of action,” a party office-bearer said.