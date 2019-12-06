Marathon to remember former KSU leader

Shillong: To commemorate the 25th death anniversary of former president of Khasi Student’s Union, Bull Lyngdoh the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) will organise a marathon on Saturday at 7 am. HYC Malki circle, president Franky Kharumnuid said that participants are to be present at 6 am. The route will be from Lyngdoh’s memorial bust near Shillong Law College, St Edmund’s, Iewrynghep, Laitumkhrah Beat House, Police Point, Don Bosco Square, St Anthony’s College, AIR, Additional Secretariat, State Central Library, Barik, Malki point, Seven Set School, ICFAI University, and culminate at Lyngdoh’s memorial bust. At 4 pm, there will be a traditional music competition at Malki Khliehshnong ground.