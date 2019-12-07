Post office to be named after slain Sikh cop

Houston: A legislation has been introduced in the US Congress to name a post office in Houston after slain Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September, to recognise his ultimate sacrifice.

Dhaliwal, 42, was the first Sikh sheriff’s deputy in Harris county with a population of over 10,000 Sikhs. He made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job. He was gunned down on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in northwest of Houston.

“Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community…he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others,” Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher said as she introduced the legislation that calls for naming the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road as the ‘Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office’. “The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am honoured to be able to recognise Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to pass this legislation quickly,” Fletcher said.

“This is a fitting honour for my late friend, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. As a member of the community, he inspired many-with a vibrant spirit and infectious optimism. His legacy will continue to live on through his family, friends, and the entire community,” said Harris County Commissioner. (PTI)