Rangdajied, Druma finish MSL group stage unbeaten

SHILLONG: Rangdajied United and Druma Sandruma finished the group stage of the Meghalaya State League 2019 with a perfect win record, ending with four victories from all four games each.

Friday witnessed the last matches in Groups B and C. There is one match to go in Group D, while the larger Group A has four games to go.

In Mawkyrwat Rangdajied won 10-0 against Nongdaju Seng Samla in Group C, with Donlad Diengdoh netting five goals, while team mates Aenam Jyrwa and Stephanson Pale picked up a brace each.

Samson Nongrum was the other scorer in Rangdajied’s biggest win of the competition.

Earlier, Khliehmawlieh Youth Club struck five past Madan Bynther to win 5-0, with Kyntiew Myrthong bagging a hat-trick and Diverjohn Syiemlieh and Lerney Lyngdoh scoring a goal each.

In Group B, both matches ended in draws in Khliehriat. Leaders Sutnga first played a goalless draw against Jalaphet Bri-Sumer, followed by a 2-2 result between Iatyllilang Lumsehkot and Umladkhur.

In Group D, Druma Sandruma and Resu Conventus were goalless after 45 minutes but Druma pulled out a two-goal lead in the second half thanks to Sengsu Momin and Misorsing Marak before Resu reduced the margin through Jenjen Sangma and the game ended in Druma’s favour 2-1.

Earlier Garo Warriors came from a goal down to defeat Niaw Wasa 6-3 for second place in the group.

Shiningstar Lamurong put Niaw Wasa into the lead in the 19th minute but the Warriors equalised in the 40th with the first goal by Kunitson Marak’s in the game.

Half time finished 1-1, but Garo Warriors pumped in five more (including three from Marak) to win the contest and move ahead of Niaw Wasa in the points table on head-to-head.

Today’s fixtures

Group A (Jowai) – Lumniwar vs Lawbah (10:30am) Umkaber vs Umrit (1:30pm)