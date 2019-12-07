Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning to read out Golden Globe nominations

Actors Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will kickstart the Hollywood awards season with the Golden Globe 2020 announcement on December 9.

Allen, Fanning and Watson will be joined by 2019’s Golden Globes ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of Pierce Brosnan, as well as HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, Executive Producer and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be televised live on NBC on Sunday, January 5. (PTI)