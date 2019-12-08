Godown gutted at Khlieh Iewduh

SHILLONG: A godown at Khlieh Iewduh near the MUDA parking lot was gutted in a major fire here on Saturday afternoon.

Though the actual cause of the incident is still unknown, police suspected that somebody was burning garbage in the area and the fire somehow spread to the godown.

However, quick action by the police and Fire service personnel prevented the fire from spreading to nearby shops and godowns.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, officials from the Meghalaya Fire Service informed that more than six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and the fire was brought under control after 2-3 hours.