Job relaxation for disable persons

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured representatives of various bodies of disable persons that the state government will do away with the eligibility criteria like mandatory job experience, computer experience and sports as desired qualification for Grade IV State government jobs.

The meeting took place in the conference room of Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday and decided to relax the eligibility criteria considering the physical limitation to persons with disabilities and bring in parity in the socio-economic strata of the society.

The meeting — which was adequately represented by the office bearers of Pratibondi Suraksha Sanstha Assam, Bikalanga Unnayan Parishad Assam, All Assam Dristihin Yuva Unnayan Parishad, All Assam Pratibondi Rehabilitation Sanstha — contended that so far, the prescribed job criteria have put them in a disadvantageous position in seeking government jobs, therefore, requesting Sonowal for his intervention.

The chief minister, in turn, asked the Social Welfare Department to do away with the three eligibility criteria for facilitating an unhindered road for their absorption in the Grade IV state government jobs.

The meeting also decided to build a guest house for person with disabilities in Guwahati so that they can have good accommodation whenever they come to Guwahati.