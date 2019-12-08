KSU ‘ready to act’ to protect community

SHILLONG: Predicting a bleak future for the Khasi community in the wake of the Centre’s decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), KSU president Lambok Marngar on Saturday urged members of the union to “be ready to act” if the existence of the indigenous community is found to be at stake.

Speaking at a function to mark the 25th death anniversary of former KSU president Bull N. Lyngdoh, Marngar said the Union government’s call for talks was mere formality as the Centre has already made up its mind to implement the contentious legislation.

Reacting to the proposed exemption of Sixth Schedule areas from the ambit of CAB, Marngar said the consideration is only meant to dupe the people.

He also questioned how influx can be tackled if the entire state is not exempted from the purview of the CAB.

“We have to work hard and stand united to ensure that we still hold power and authority”, he added.