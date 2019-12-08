Smooth sailing

By Ranjan K Baruah

There are many students from the northeastern region who want to join defence forces. When it comes to defence most dream to join the Indian Army be it officer or as soldier.

I have not heard many saying about Indian Navy or Indian Coast Guard. One of the reasons may be as we don’t see naval officers here. We see more Indian Army apart from the paramilitary force and Central Armed Police Forces and some time we do see Indian Air Force personnel but rarely any one from the navy and that too also in uniform.

Indian Navy brings opportunities for young people to serve the nation and also earn well with lots of facilities. Indian Navy offers a unique way of exploring your life and provides ample opportunities to explore your potential in every sphere of life.

The navy provides professional challenges along with security and comfort. There are opportunities too.

One may join the navy as an officer for which they must be from science background or engineering background with Physics and Maths. Both male and female may apply for Indian Navy. In today’s edition we will talk about the option of joining the navy as a sailor.

Advertisements for recruitment of senior secondary recruit (SSR), matric recruit (MR), musician, sports entry and artificer apprentices are published in the Employment News and all leading national/regional newspapers in December/January and June/Jul every year.

Aspirants applying for more than one type of entry are required to submit separate applications. However, only one application form is to be filled for a particular entry. Aspirants can apply for one entry between MR (chef / steward / sanitary hygienist) in a batch. All applications for AA and SSR, MR, MUS are to be addressed to the authority promulgated. One must remember that there is no agent that means one must avoid people or brokers who promises jobs in Navy. At present, there are 31 examination centres across the country.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will consist of 1.6 km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk. The results of the written test are generally declared on the same day. Those who qualify in the written test are permitted to undergo PFT and only those who qualify PFT undergo medical examination. Entry level Medical standards are different for different entries. Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

Interested may visit the official website of the Indian Navy (www.joinindiannavy.gov.in) for further details and updates. I have taken inputs from the official website of Indian Navy while compiling this article. One must remember that entry for the officers is different and information is available online at the official website of Indian Navy.

(The author is a career mentor, skill trainer and motivational speaker and can be reached at

bkranjan@gmail.com or 8473943734 for any career related queries)