UDA claims majority in KHADC, to meet Guv

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will meet Governor Tathagata Roy on Monday to apprise him that the alliance is in majority in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

The UDA is now 15-strong in the House of 29 following the decision of the Congress MDC from Mairang-Nongkhlaw, Batskhem Ryntathiang, to align with the alliance while the strength of United Democratic Front (UDF) has been reduced to 13 excluding the chairman.

“We will be meeting the governor to apprise him that the UDA is in the majority in the Council. We will be submitting a letter to mention that the strength of the alliance has gone up to 15 with Ryntathiang joining the UDA,” former Deputy CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who is a member of the UDA, told reporters here on Saturday. Syiem, who is the NPP MDC from Sohryngkham, expressed confidence that the UDA will be able to form the new EC in the KHADC after the new development.

He also said that there are two more MDCs from the United Democratic Front (UDF) who have sent feelers to join the UDA.

“They are expected to formally join the UDA which will give a boost to the alliance,” the former deputy CEM said.

Asked about the claims of the UDF that three MDCs of UDA are joining them, he said that it is just an attempt to create confusion within the UDA.

“All the 14 MDCs of the UDA have remained together since the EC collapsed in view of the no-confidence motion. I do not see the MDCs of UDA switching to the UDF. Everyone is committed to providing a stable EC in the council,” Syiem said.

Responding to a query about the special session, he said that the question of toppling Latiplang Kharkongor from the post of CEM does not arise since the state government has not yet notified his election.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress MDC from Mairang-Nongkhlaw said that he has decided to extend support to the UDA since he is tired of the power tussle in the council.

It may be recalled that Kharkongor had filed a petition before the High Court over the delay in approving the list of executive members on Thursday last. After hearing the petition, the court had issued notice to the state government.

The petition will come up for hearing on December 10.