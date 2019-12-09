Abducted driver yet to be found

TURA: Police are yet to locate the whereabouts of a driver working at a road construction site who was abducted by unidentified armed men from a village under Rongram region, near Tura, on Wednesday night.

Around 3 to 4 persons brandishing what appeared to be country made guns raided a campsite where workers engaged in road construction were staying on the outskirts of Dura Kalakgre village of Rongram at around 10:30 PM on December 4th.

The men, suspected to be part of a dacoity gang, forced their way inside and assaulted some of the labourers before taking away the driver of a road roller vehicle identified as Mohan Raj Ghalley.

The workers had been engaged in PMGSY road project in the area and were camping at the site when they were attacked.

The gang is said to have demanded ransom from the victim’s family for his release.

Police from both West and East Garo Hills have been conducting search operations at suspected locations but have so far been unsuccessful.

It is strongly suspected that the gang behind the abduction may have been the same that was involved in two other kidnapping attempts in another district of Garo Hills.