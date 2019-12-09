Assam govt asks PSUS to create pool of skilled youths

GUWAHATI: Central and State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in Assam have been asked by the government to create a common pool of resources under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to create a pool of skilled youths in the state.

Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary during an interaction with heads of these PSUs on Monday, asked them to contribute their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund for poor students in skill development.

Heads of Oil India Limited (OIL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Brahmaputra Cracker Polymer Limited (BCPL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), Gail India Limited (GAIL), Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Assam Petro-chemicals Limited (APL) and Coal India Limited interacted with the minister as Assam Admiistrative Staff College here on Monday.

Representatives of government departments like Environment and Forest, Transport, Public Works Department, Revenue and Disaster Management and Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) were also present in the interaction.

Issues broadly related to land acquisition, road infrastructure, law and order, freight subsidy claims were discussed and deliberated in details. The Minister also took stock of the NRL Expansion Plan and the Indradhanush Gas Grid project.

Minister Patowary asked the PSUs the necessity to interact with Industries and Commerce Department to expedite matters and resolve all issues and assured full support for the growth of business and trade.