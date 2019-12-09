CEM wants return of files from depts

SHILLONG: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Latiplang Kharkongor said that the Executive Members (EMs) in charge of various departments in the Council under the previous EC of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) should return their files of the departments concerned.

Speaking to a section of the press, he said, “The Executive Members (EMs) should duly return the files since their Executive Committee (EC) have collapsed and if they do not do so, we will take legal recourse”.

The CEM alleged that hundreds of files from the trade department relating to license- both for fresh and renewal- were missing.

Former EM in- charge of Trade Department, Paul Lyngdoh rubbished the allegations and said that he initiated the complete computerization of the

Trade Department to ensure timely and speedy clearance of all matters in a transparent way.

On the other hand, Kharkongor asserted that the EC of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has failed and countered that the EC of the United Democratic Alliance should not have collapsed if it had been perfect.

He refuted the allegations made by Congress MDC Batskhem Ryntathiang about the tussle for power among the MDCs.

He is confident that the EC would remain intact even as Ryntathiang switched allegiance and called for a floor test in the House against the UDF.

Kharkongor added that the matter with regard to the delay in appointment of the Executive Members of the KHADC is still with the Court for which the hearing will be held on December 10.

With the functioning of the KHADC crippled with no EC members, Kharkongor said he is waiting for the Court to direct the Governor’s Secretariat to approve the list.