Churchill Brothers thump Bagan 4-2

Kalyani/vasco: Trinidadian hitman Willis Plaza stamped his class yet again as he struck a brace to help Churchill Brother FC beat Mohun Bagan 4-2 in an I-League match here on Sunday.

Plaza (2nd, 38rth) and Robert Primus (29th) did the damage in the first-half before Radanfah Abu Bakr (76th) put the match beyond the reach of Mohun Bagan.

For the Mariners, Fran Gonzalez (34th) converted from the penalty spot and Subha Ghosh (90th) found the target. Mohun Bagan started with one change with Ashutosh Mehta playing for the first time this season. Churchill’s efforts yielded immediate result as they took the lead in the second minute itself when their talismanic Plaza made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

On Monday, Indian Arrows will hope for better fortunes than the defeat in their campaign opener when they take on Aizawl FC in their second I-League match in Vasco, Goa. (Agencies)