Drones to map lanes in city for easy firefighting

SHILLONG: Drones are being used by the police to map the congested areas of the city aimed at taking measures to reduce disasters.

A senior police official said the use of drones will help to understand the ground reality before engaging in firefighting.

After the recent devastating fire at the Church in Qualapatty, there are efforts on the part of the police to map the lanes of the city for preventive measures.

According to the fire service personnel, they found it difficult to reach the site as the roads were narrow coupled with parking of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Sources said that the police received the inquiry report from the fire service department regarding the Church fire.

The report cited various difficulties which the fire service personnel faced while containing the Church fire.

There were at least two fire incidents in the city after the Church fire.

Police sources said on Sunday that mapping of narrow lanes and by-lanes in the city by drones will be beneficial to the fire service personnel.

Besides, the police have already taken up the issue of recruiting more fire service personnel as there is shortage of manpower.