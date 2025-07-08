‘Minorities get what Hindus don’t’: Kiren Rijiju’s remark triggers political reactions

New Delhi, July 8: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s assertion that “minorities get more support and funding than Hindus” has stirred a political storm, drawing strong reactions from both ruling BJP leaders and the opposition.

Reacting to Rijiju’s statement, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defended the government’s record on minority welfare. “In the last 11 years, Narendra Modi’s government has ended the atmosphere of communal polarisation and demolished it on the strength of inclusive empowerment. Work has been done to bring happiness in the eyes and prosperity in the life of the needy and the person standing at the last rung of society,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said the country is more secure now than during the UPA regime. “The country is absolutely safe. There are 140 crore Indians, and they are secure. During the UPA era, bomb blasts used to occur every two months. But it’s been 11 years now, and not a single bomb blast has happened. The biggest internal security threat, Naxalism, is on the verge of being eliminated. Minorities, majorities, and all ordinary citizens are safe. This is the ground reality.”

However, opposition leaders have taken sharp exception to Rijiju’s claims. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi criticised the statement as divisive and misleading. “Minorities include other religions as well. Don’t weaken Muslims by singling them out. Don’t divide the nation. The Constitution is equal for everyone, and Muslims are indeed facing problems. These leaders speak against Muslims to gain votes,” he said.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar directly questioned the BJP’s track record. “The Minister who gave this statement must answer for his own party leaders who indulge in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric and promote communal tension. BJP is doing divisive politics based on religion,” he alleged.

Kiren Rijiju had earlier stated that the Modi government’s 11-year tenure has been marked by “unprecedented support” for minority communities. “Minority communities today receive more targeted support and funding than the majority community, the Hindus. What the minorities get, the Hindus don’t,” said Rijiju.

IANS